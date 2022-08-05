Cong MPs in black protest against price hike, detained

Congress MPs wear black in protest against price hike, detained amid march to Rashtrapati Bhawan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 05 2022, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 12:17 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Congress MPs who were marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan in protest against rising prices, inflation and unemployment have been detained. 

Congress parliamentarians began their protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan over the rising figures of inflation and unemployment in the country.

To register their protest, all the Congress MPs came inside the Parliament House wearing black clothes.

Rahul Gandhi, who usually wears a white kurta, has this time worn a black shirt. Congress-interim president Sonia Gandhi was seen leading the protest march. She was also wearing black to register her protest.

"This protest is about price rise and Agnipath. Price rise affects everybody. As a political party and as elected representatives we are bound to voice the grievances, the burdens and the fears of the people. This is what we are doing," Congress MP and senior leader P Chidambaram. 

"Inflation has risen beyond the limit. The government will have to do something about it. This is why we're fighting," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said. 

The party is holding nationwide protests against price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items today. It will take out a march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and 'gherao' the prime minister's residence as part of the protest.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
India News
Sonia Gandhi
Inflation
Parliament

What's Brewing

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 