Congress MPs wear black in protest against price hike, detained amid march to Rashtrapati Bhawan

Congress MPs who were marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan in protest against rising prices, inflation and unemployment have been detained.

Congress parliamentarians began their protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan over the rising figures of inflation and unemployment in the country.

To register their protest, all the Congress MPs came inside the Parliament House wearing black clothes.

Rahul Gandhi, who usually wears a white kurta, has this time worn a black shirt. Congress-interim president Sonia Gandhi was seen leading the protest march. She was also wearing black to register her protest.

#WATCH | Congress interim president & MP Sonia Gandhi leads protest of party MPs against inflation and unemployment, in Parliament pic.twitter.com/ceCIbQ4aLv — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

"This protest is about price rise and Agnipath. Price rise affects everybody. As a political party and as elected representatives we are bound to voice the grievances, the burdens and the fears of the people. This is what we are doing," Congress MP and senior leader P Chidambaram.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MPs begin their march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan to register their protest over inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi also joined the march. pic.twitter.com/f8JfYII2zZ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

"Inflation has risen beyond the limit. The government will have to do something about it. This is why we're fighting," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Arrested Again ! This time protesting inflation. pic.twitter.com/aav8SzLnF7 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 5, 2022

The party is holding nationwide protests against price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items today. It will take out a march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and 'gherao' the prime minister's residence as part of the protest.

