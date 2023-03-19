Cops guard HP-Punjab border amid search for Amritpal

Cops guard Himachal-Punjab border amid search for Amritpal Singh

Strict vigil is being kept with checking of all suspicious looking vehicles on every checkpost along Nangal and Gagret

PTI
PTI, Una,
  • Mar 19 2023, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 14:39 ist
The Una Police has barricaded several places and deployed its personnel in heavy numbers. Credit: PTI Photo

Security has been beefed up on Himachal Pradesh borders with Punjab in view of a crackdown against Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, police here said on Sunday.

Strict vigil is being kept with checking of all suspicious looking vehicles on every checkpost along Nangal and Gagret, said Una Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur.

Watch | Punjab: Police personnel deployed outside Amritpal Singh’s residence in Amritsar

The Una Police has barricaded several places and deployed its personnel in heavy numbers at Bathari, Marwari, Santoshgarh, and Mehatpur on the Himachal-Punjab border.

Thakur appealed to the people to remain calm and peaceful and if they spot any unwanted elements in their areas report them to police.

Punjab
Amritpal Singh
Himachal Pradesh
