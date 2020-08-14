'Corona warriors' to be felicitated on I-Day in Chhattisgarh

Frontline workers who have been battling the Covid-19 pandemic will be felicitated during the 74th Independence Day celebrations in all district headquarters of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Friday.

Considering the pandemic, Independence Day programmes on Saturday will be held with limited attendance and no cultural presentations, the official said.

A state-level function will be held at the Police Parade ground in capital Raipur, where Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will hoist the national flag at 9 am, while his cabinet ministers and parliamentary secretaries will do the same in districts headquarters, the public relations department official here said.

The Chief Minister will receive the guard of honour from various units of security personnel before delivering his address to citizens, he said.

"Corona warriors" including doctors, policemen, health and sanitation workers will be felicitated for their selfless service during the pandemic at the state and district-level programmes, he said.

No cultural performances will be held during the celebrations and school children are strictly prohibited from attending the events, the official said.

The state government has decided not to hold public programmes at tehsil and Janpad levels, he said, adding that Janpad Panchayat presidents will unfurl the national flag at Janpad offices and mayors at the municipality offices.

A similar protocol will be followed by panchayat and village heads, the official said.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the state, especially in naxal-affected areas ahead of Independence Day, police said.

Security forces deployed in the naxal-hit Bastar region have been patrolling, laying mobile check posts and carrying out night ambushes in the interior areas and along inter-district and interstate borders to prevent untoward incidents, inspector general of police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.