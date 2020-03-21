COVID-19: 5-day Delhi budget session reduced to one day

Coronavirus: Five-day budget session of Delhi Assembly curtailed to one day

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 21 2020, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 20:07 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

The five-day Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly will now be held on a single day on March 23 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a government official said on Saturday.

According to the original schedule, the session was to be held from March 23-27.

"The Delhi government will present its budget on March 23. On the same day, it will be passed," the official said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. 

The contagion has claimed one life and infected over 20 people in Delhi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi
COVID-19
budget session
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

E-cigarette linked to bladder cancer in urine: Study

E-cigarette linked to bladder cancer in urine: Study

Top cop warns arrests if people ignore Janta Curfew

Top cop warns arrests if people ignore Janta Curfew

Man kills stepmom, goes to cops with bloodied machete

Man kills stepmom, goes to cops with bloodied machete

No lockdown for now, but will do it if needed: Kejriwal

No lockdown for now, but will do it if needed: Kejriwal

 