Coronavirus Impact: Here is the full list of areas sealed in Delhi

The Delhi government on Wednesday named 20 coronavirus hotspots - mostly small pockets of settlements and apartment complexes - and sealed these areas. The AAP government further made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the pandemic a "social emergency" hinting at an extension of the nation-wide 21-day lockdown.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As the national capital reported 93 new cases taking the total number of infections to 669, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting with senior ministers and top officials of the Delhi government Wednesday evening and took a series of decisions to check the spread of the virus. In a tweet that followed the meeting, he said, “Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too.”

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

According to the government, the 20 hotspots include parts of Sangam Vihar, Malviya Nagar and Jahangir Puri that have been notified as "containment areas".

Here are the hotspots that are now closed in Delhi:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

3. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

4. Deenpur (Dinpur) Village.

5.Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti.

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.

7. B Block Jhangirpuri.

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

9. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.

12. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi

13. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.

16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), WestVinod NagarDelhi 110092.

17. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

19. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also announced saying, "Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas” and the government will ensure delivery of essential items there." Government sources said some more areas are likely to be sealed on Thursday and that the measure will remain in force till the situation improves.