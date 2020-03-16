Coronavirus: JNU students told to vacate hostels

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has asked its students to vacate the hostels and go back home in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Issuing a circular on Monday, the varsity administration said that all conferences, seminars, workshops cultural activities and meetings on the campus will remain cancelled till further order.

“All students are strongly advised to return to their homes and take precautions as per guidelines issued by the government of India,” JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said in a circular.

The hostel services will be limited to only "basic mess facilities" and will be available in a few hostels for foreign nationals and those students who stay back in the hostels for “valid reasons,” he said.

Students staying back in the hostels should not get food delivered from the outside. They should also not allow guests in the hostels, he added.

The JNU on March 13 announced the suspension of classes for all students with immediate effect till March 31.

“All faculty members, officers, and staff shall continue to attend to their duties and responsibilities. Routine work will remain unaffected during this period,” the registrar stated in the circular.