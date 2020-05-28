Coronavirus Lockdown: Five more localities declared as containment zones in Delhi

Five more localities in Delhi were declared as coronavirus containment zones on Wednesday, taking the total number of such zones to 96 in the national capital.

Fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported from three pockets in east Delhi and two in south Delhi following which they were declared as containment zones by authorities, a senior Delhi government official said.

"In east Delhi's Jagatpuri, Gali No. 3 from A/55 to S82 (Sai Chowk Dairy), Gali No. 4 and Gali No. 5 from B-98/1 to A/82 (Seedi Waa Mandir) under Anarkali Garden were sealed," he said.

In south Delhi, two pockets in Tigri and Sangam Vihar were declared as containment zones.

The affected streets and houses were sealed and police were deployed to prevent any unauthorised movement, officials said.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 792 fresh coronavirus cases, the steepest rise in a day so far, taking the overall COVID-19 infections to 15,257, while the death toll climbed to 303, authorities said.