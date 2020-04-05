COVID-19 Lockdown in UP to be lifted on April 15: Yogi

Coronavirus Lockdown to be lifted on April 15, need mechanism to ensure no crowding: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 05 2020, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 15:01 ist

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday the lockdown imposed to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus will be lifted on April 15 and asserted that a mechanism should be evolved to ensure crowding doesn't take place, else all efforts will go in vain.

Holding discussion with Members of Parliament from the state through video-conferencing, the chief minister sought their suggestion for smooth movement of people and services after the lockdown period.

"Lockdown will be lifted on April 15. We have to ensure that crowding doesn't take place. Your help and cooperation is needed in this regard. The reason is that after the lockdown is lifted and if crowding takes place, then all of our efforts will go in vain," Adityanath told the MPs.

"So, I want that we evolve a mechanism, and for this, I would invite your suggestions," he said.

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey, who attended in the video conferencing, told PTI, "We spoke with the UP chief minister and he told us about the work done and steps taken by the state government during the lockdown. The video conferencing continued for nearly an hour."

He said the MPs praised the chief minister for the good work done by the state government. "We are doing all our work, while adhering to the lockdown," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

 