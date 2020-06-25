Coronavirus lockdown: Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh booked for violating social distancing

Bhopal police have booked former chief minister Digvijaya Singh once again—this time for violating social distancing by riding a bicycle on road along with supporters to protest the continuous rise in prices of petroleum products.

Ten days ago, an FIR was lodged against the Congress veteran on the charge of sharing an edited video of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The police also lodged FIR against Digvijaya Singh’s supporters who joined protest bicycle rally including MLA Arif Masood.

Reacting to the police action, Digvijaya Singh said if the police booked him for raising peoples’ demand, he welcome it.

Nearly 150 Congress workers led by Digvijaya Singh had organised a bicycle rally on Wednesday in Bhopal to register protest against the rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

The police have booked them under sections 341,188,143,269 and 20 of the IPC for violating social distancing norms.