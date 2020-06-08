Coronavirus: Same name of two victims causes confusion among families during funeral

COVID-19: Same name of 2 victims causes confusion

  • Jun 08 2020, 04:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 04:05 ist

Two men, having the same name and who died the same day at a dedicated COVID-19 hospital here, caused confusion among the families during funeral, sources said.

Both patients named Moinuddin had tested positive for coronavirus and died on June 4, sources said.

A man, son of one of the Moinuddins had collected the body of his 'father' from the mortuary of Maulana Azad Medical College, to which the LNJP Hospital is attached with.

After conducting the burial, it turned out that he had collected the body of 'the other Moinuddin'.

The two families later sorted the matter among themselves as it was confusion due to the same name, sources added. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

