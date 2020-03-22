Coronavirus: SMC seeks Army’s help to airlift emergency inventory

Amid looming cornavirus (COVID-19) threat, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Sunday sough Army’s help to airlift emergency inventory being utilized in sterilization exercise.

An order vide number SMC/PS/COM/1993/95 issued by SMC Commissioner, Gazanfar Ali, reads: “As desired by Mayor SMC you are request to coordinate to help in provision of an Indian Air Force Cargo airlift from Surat, Gujrat to Srinagar Airport for emergency inventory required by SMC to be utilized in sterilization exercise in view of COVID-19 precautions being undertaken in Srinagar.”(sic)

According to the order, the emergency inventory includes 150 back mounted sterilizing sprayers (mechanized)—12 kg per box, and 3,000 litres of Quaternary Ammonium Compound chemical (QAC) sealed with proper documentation.