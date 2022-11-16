Court allows businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approver in Delhi Excise Policy case

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the CBI's plea to make businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused and alleged close aide to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, an approver in the excise policy case, a court source said.

Special Judge MK Nagpal passed the order while allowing pardon to Arora in the case.

During the hearing, Arora had told the court he was ready to make “true disclosure voluntarily” and expressed the desire to turn an approver in the case.

The court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Arora after the CBI didn't opposed his petition.

The premier investigative agency, in its reply to the anticipatory bail plea had stated that Arora had joined the probe and disclosed certain facts which were vital for the investigation and hence, “the CBI has no objection if the ancipatory bail is granted to the applicant by this court.”

In August, the CBI had registered a case in the alleged excise policy scam and issued Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight private persons named as accused.

Among the accused public servants are Sisodia, the then Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari and Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar.