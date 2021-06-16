Court defers release of activists accused in Delhi riots; to pass order at 11 am on June 17

A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred the order on the release of Delhi riots accused Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha, who were granted bail by Delhi High Court on June 15.

The court cited "heavy board" of other bail applications listed before it. Delhi Police, for their part, sought time for verification of addresses and sureties.

Following the High Court's order on bail, the three accused moved the court seeking their immediate release, as the 1 pm deadline was set by the High Court.

They were also ordered to be released on personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each and two sureties of a similar amount.

On their application, Additional Sessions Judge at Karkardooma Courts Revinder Bedi said the court will pass the order at 11 am on Thursday.

The court had on Tuesday deferred the order on the immediate release of the accused, for want of verification of their addresses and sureties.

The court had sought a verification report from Delhi Police while posting the case for Wednesday.

The investigating officer on Wednesday sought more time from the court to conduct verification of addresses of the accused and their sureties.

Counsel representing the accused submitted before the court that verification reports were not filed despite the time granted to the investigating officer. The court after hearing the arguments of the parties reserved the order.