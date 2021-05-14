Covid-19 crisis: Over 80% of the elderly suffering from anxiety over health, shows survey

Four in every five senior citizens have anxiety over their health as Covid-19 cases and subsequent casualties are rising in the country, according to a survey.

Compiling data of conversations with around 5,000 people through its helpline and volunteers on the ground in the past one month, NGO Agewell Foundation claimed that 82.4% are complaining of health anxiety during the second wave of the pandemic.

A large number — 70.2% — of the elderly were found suffering from sleeplessness or nightmares, while 63% have developed symptoms of depression due to loneliness and social isolation.

Further, it said, 63.3% elderly also complained of stress during the pandemic, while 53% claimed that they were feeling weakness due to changed lifestyle, restrictions and other factors.

More than half of them (52.2%) also complained of loss of appetite during the past month.

"In view of the current surge in Covid-19 cases across the country and a huge burden on the healthcare system, older people are afraid of the Covid-19 consequences during the course of disease. They seem much worried about getting a bed and proper treatment in hospitals if they, or any of their family members, is ever in need," the survey said.

Himanshu Rath, Agewell Foundation founder, said there was overall rise of 50% in the number of senior citizens seeking counselling or help for psychological issues like depression, anxiety, sleeplessness, fear, stress, sense of loneliness and isolation among other things in the past one month.

"Most older persons, despite having access to resources, are finding themselves helpless and vulnerable due to the fast-spreading coronavirus. It has devastated their peace of mind and life. They need urgent help in the form of counselling, useful tips and information, healthcare as well as emotional support," he added.

The survey also said older people with mental health disorders are more vulnerable and prone to exacerbations during such a crisis. Due to poor health conditions and a fast-decreasing immune system in old age, the elderly are more prone to get infection, which leaves them neglected, even unattended in many cases, it said.

It recommended a special door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive for those above 60 years and special training for public health practitioners, mental health providers, healthcare professionals and volunteers for providing better and effective care to older people.