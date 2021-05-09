Covid-19 curfew extended in Bhopal till May 17

  May 09 2021
The district administration on Sunday extended the Covid-19 induced curfew in the Madhya Pradesh capital till May 17, an official said.

The curfew was supposed to be lifted at 6 am on May 10.

Enforced on April 12 given the rise in coronavirus positive cases, the curfew was later extended subsequently after every one week till May 10.

"The corona curfew is extended in the areas under the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Berasia town till 6 am on May 17 as per the order issued by district collector Avinash Lavaniyam," the official said.

He said essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the purview of the restrictions on the movement of people.

As of Saturday, Bhopal's Covid-19 caseload stood at 1,02,776 while the death toll stood at 788, as per the state health department.

