COVID-19 test mandatory for Indian crew on merchant ships leaving or entering India

Indian crew of merchant ships can leave a port in the country or come out of one only after a test confirms that he has not contracted COVID-19, a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said.

Those tested negative would be allowed to proceed to their destinations -- either to their homes or to the port depending on whether they are signing up or signing off. The SOP came on Tuesday night after the MHA allowed signing on and signing of Indian crew in merchant ships as part of fresh relaxations allowed during COVID-19 lockdown.

"Change of crew of the ship (seafarers) is an important measure for the operation of merchant ships. This SOP has been formulated to streamline the sign on/sign off of Indian seafarer at Indian ports for merchant shipping vessels," the MHA said in the SOP.

For those vessels coming from any foreign port or a coastal vessel from any Indian port, the master of the vessel will have to ascertain the state of health of each person on board and submit Maritime Declaration of Health. They will also have to provide a temperature chart and individual health declaration also.

The Indian crew arriving on the vessel would undergo COVID-19 test for confirmation that he or she is negative for virus infection. Till the time the results come, the crew should be kept in quarantine facility by the port or state health authorities.

"If the seafarer is tested as positive for COVID-19, he/she will be dealt with as per the procedure laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," it said. For those tested negative, a transit pass for the seafarer and one driver to his residence will be provided.

Similarly for those who join the vessels, the ship owner or the Recruitment and Placement Service agency would identify them. The seafarers will have to provide details of their travel and contact history for the past 28 days to the ship owner by email.

The crew will also be examined by a doctor approved by the Director General of Shipping. They will be screened and those who are found to be asymptomatic for COVID-19 will be allowed to proceed for sign-up.

Local authorities will provide transit pass for him and a driver for him to reach the port.

"At the port of embarkation, the seafarer shall be tested for COVID-19, the seafarer would be ready for sign-on only if the COVID-19 test is negative, failing which action as per guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare would be taken," it said.