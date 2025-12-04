Menu
RBI to announce monetary policy on Friday

The RBI reduced the key short-term lending rate (repo) by 100 basis points in three tranches, beginning in February, amid declining consumer price index (CPI) based inflation.
Published 04 December 2025, 13:50 IST
