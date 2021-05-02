Crisis Management Group formed to tackle Covid-19 situation in J&K

Crisis Management Group to tackle Covid-19 in J&K

An official spokesman said the CMG will be headed by Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam

A man walks through a deserted street in a closed market area during a lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has constituted a five-member Crisis Management Group (CMG) to monitor the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the Union Territory to take preventive and mitigating measures accordingly.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had passed directions for setting up of the CMG last evening in view of a surge in infections.

An official spokesman said the CMG will be headed by Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, and will have four senior officers as members.

The group shall “meet daily, and more often if necessary to review the rapidly evolving Covid-19 in terms of cases, testing rates, positivity, mortality, recovery, hospital occupancy and other parameters."

It has also been tasked to review the oxygen and medicine requirement and availability at all health institutions.

The CMG will also take “immediate measures for preventing the spread, controlling the infection and managing the availability of resources”.

Besides, it will also monitor the Covid-29 vaccine rollout and “fine-tune vaccination strategies to ensure speedy and complete coverage at the earliest”.

