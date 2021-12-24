CSCs prepare for ITR filing as deadline approaches

CSC is a Special Purpose Vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, has readied 75,000 centres mainly in urban and semi-urban areas

For e-filing the returns, citizens can visit the CSC with their PAN Card, Aadhaar, Residential Address proof, details of the source of income, and Bank Account Number. Credit: iStock Images

With the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline of December 31 fast approaching, citizens can visit their nearest Common Services Centers (CSC) to e-file their returns seamlessly.

CSC, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, has readied 75,000 centres mainly in urban and semi-urban areas, which are currently providing this facility across the country.

"This year we have made this facility available at more than 75,000 CSCs across the country. CSC has been engaged in assisting citizens file their e-returns since 2015 with the help of companies Tax2Win and TaxGenius," said CSC Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi.

"For the financial year 2020-21, around 10 lakh citizens have so far availed the ITR filing service from CSCs across the country. We are giving special emphasis this year and hope to see 25 lakh citizens filing their ITR through CSCs," Dr Tyagi added.

For e-filing the returns, citizens can visit the CSC with their PAN Card, Aadhaar, Residential Address proof, details of the source of income, and Bank Account Number. Once the details are uploaded by the Village Level Entrepreneur managing the CSC, the citizen receives a call from the companies asking for additional details, said a statement from CSC.

