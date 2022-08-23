Dalit girl thrown out of school for not wearing uniform

Dalit girl thrashed, thrown out of Uttar Pradesh school for not wearing uniform

The accused is neither an officer nor a teacher, yet he goes to school every day and misbehaves with teachers and children, police said

PTI
PTI, Bhadohi (UP),
  • Aug 23 2022, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 16:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Dalit girl allegedly faced casteist slurs, was beaten up and thrown out of her school by a former village head here for not wearing uniform, police said on Tuesday.

The accused ex-pradhan was identified as Manoj Kumar Dubey, they said.

Also Read | Village chief beats Dalit man with shoes in Uttar Pradesh

The accused is neither an officer nor a teacher, yet he goes to school every day and misbehaves with teachers and children, police said.

Dubey on Monday questioned the girl, a class 8 student of a government school, about not wearing the uniform, Chauri police station in-charge Girija Shankar Yadav said.

To this, the girl replied that she will wear it when her father buys it for her, Yadav said.

Hearing this, Dubey beat-up the girl in her class, used casteist slurs against her and threw her out of the school, he said.

Also Read | Need to completely eradicate caste system: Meira Kumar after Rajasthan Dalit boy's death

Based on the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused for assault, intimidation and under the Scheduled Castes, Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Yadav said.

Search is on to nab the accused, he said.

Uttar Pradesh
school
Dalits
India News

