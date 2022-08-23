Dalit girl thrashed, thrown out of Uttar Pradesh school for not wearing uniform

A Dalit girl allegedly faced casteist slurs, was beaten up and thrown out of her school by a former village head here for not wearing uniform, police said on Tuesday.
The accused ex-pradhan was identified as Manoj Kumar Dubey, they said.
Also Read | Village chief beats Dalit man with shoes in Uttar Pradesh
The accused is neither an officer nor a teacher, yet he goes to school every day and misbehaves with teachers and children, police said.
Dubey on Monday questioned the girl, a class 8 student of a government school, about not wearing the uniform, Chauri police station in-charge Girija Shankar Yadav said.
To this, the girl replied that she will wear it when her father buys it for her, Yadav said.
Hearing this, Dubey beat-up the girl in her class, used casteist slurs against her and threw her out of the school, he said.
Also Read | Need to completely eradicate caste system: Meira Kumar after Rajasthan Dalit boy's death
Based on the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused for assault, intimidation and under the Scheduled Castes, Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Yadav said.
Search is on to nab the accused, he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal
After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come
Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus
What life as engineer can mean for girls
Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India
DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other
New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons