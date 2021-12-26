SC cook sacked: Uttarakhand Dalit students refuse meals

Dalit students in Uttarakhand school refuse mid-day meals after SC cook sacked

The district administration, however, said on Sunday that the issue has been resolved after members from both communities arrived at a consensus

PTI
PTI, Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand),
  • Dec 26 2021, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 19:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Dalit students at a government school in Champawat district refused to eat mid-day meals cooked by an upper caste woman after a cook belonging to the Scheduled Castes was sacked.

The district administration, however, said on Sunday that the issue has been resolved after members from both communities arrived at a consensus. "I hope the Dalit students will resume eating the food prepared by the new Bhojan Mata (cook) from tomorrow," Champawat District Magistrate Vineet Tomar said.

A Dalit cook at the Government Inter-College, Sukhi Dang, was sacked after 43 children from upper caste communities, studying in classes VI - VIII, refused to eat food cooked by her.

The Champawat education department officials, however, cited procedural lapses in her appointment as the reason for her ouster.

She was replaced by an upper caste woman.

In retaliation, 23 Dalit students of the school refused to consume the mid-day meal prepared by the new cook.

Tomar, for his part, said an inquiry has been initiated and the report is expected in a week.

After the news about the ouster of the Dalit cook made headlines, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta said his party will launch an agitation to restore the woman's Constitutional rights.        

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan said his outfit will gherao Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami if the Dalit woman was not re-instated. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dalits
Uttarakhand
Schools
casteism
mid-day meals

Related videos

What's Brewing

India all set to board the shuttle express to glory

India all set to board the shuttle express to glory

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

Is gay window advertising out of the closet?

Is gay window advertising out of the closet?

The high price of our obsession with fast fashion

The high price of our obsession with fast fashion

DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake

Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

 