Days after Air India incident, two passengers arrested for consuming alcohol, creating ruckus on IndiGo flight

Two passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Patna were arrested on Sunday night for creating a ruckus on the flight in an inebriated condition, ANI reported.

"Two passengers were arrested by Patna Airport Police with the help of CISF after they created a ruckus onboard an IndiGo flight, in an inebriated condition. The arrest was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo's manager," Patna Airport SHO told ANI.

IndiGo said it had informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) ahead of landing that the two passengers were carrying liquor with them. The airlines filed an official complaint with the concerned authority at Patna airport in Bihar regarding the matter after landing, the news agency said, citing sources.

IndiGo had informed ATC before landing that 2 passengers were carrying liquor. IndiGo filed an official complaint with the concerned authority at Patna airport in Bihar regarding alcohol on board with passengers, after landing: Sources to ANI (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6cKIzklWYg — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

The passengers were stopped by the crew members for consuming alcohol and they apologised in writing for the incident. There was no commotion on board, sources told the news agency.