2 drunk flyers on IndiGo flight create ruckus, arrested

Days after Air India incident, two passengers arrested for consuming alcohol, creating ruckus on IndiGo flight

There was reportedly no commotion on board

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 09 2023, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 10:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Two passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Patna were arrested on Sunday night for creating a ruckus on the flight in an inebriated condition, ANI reported.

"Two passengers were arrested by Patna Airport Police with the help of CISF after they created a ruckus onboard an IndiGo flight, in an inebriated condition. The arrest was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo's manager," Patna Airport SHO told ANI.

IndiGo said it had informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) ahead of landing that the two passengers were carrying liquor with them. The airlines filed an official complaint with the concerned authority at Patna airport in Bihar regarding the matter after landing, the news agency said, citing sources.

The passengers were stopped by the crew members for consuming alcohol and they apologised in writing for the incident. There was no commotion on board, sources told the news agency.

IndiGo Airlines
Bihar
Patna
Indigo
Delhi
Aviation

