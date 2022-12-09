Dealing with threat of terrorism firmly: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the administration is dealing with the threat of terrorism exported by the neighbouring country firmly.

He said as India has assumed the G20 Presidency for the next one year, the message of peace, friendship and cooperation should become the guiding principle for the world.

"We are witnessing new threats to peace and terrorism exported by the neighbouring country is one of them," Sinha said.

“We are dealing with the threat of terrorism firmly and confident of rooting out this menace from our soil," he added.

The LG was speaking at the ‘message of humanity conference’ organised here by the Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS).

“We are the inheritors of a great civilisation that has always believed in world peace and universal brotherhood. Thinkers and individuals must take advantage of the immense moral force of the two and contribute to create an inclusive ecosystem for the society," he said.

Noting that social development and aspirations of people can be fulfilled only in conditions of peace, the Lt Governor said every segment of society must realise the futility of conflict and utility of peace, harmony and brotherhood.

"As India has assumed G20 Presidency for the next one year, the message of peace, friendship and cooperation enshrined in our cultural heritage should become the guiding principle for the world," he said.

The conference was presided over by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Khan said secularism has been a core characteristic of the India society since ages and organisations like Dogra Sadar Sabha represent the inherent values and traditions of the ancient Indian culture.

“Prosperity and growth require unity and oneness. Our nation is home to unity in diversity and it has always welcomed every religion that ever came to this land," he said.

Many prominent religions have their deep connections with this land about which many people do not know, Khan added.