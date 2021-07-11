Delhi adds lowest Covid cases since April 15 last year

Delhi adds 53 Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 15 last year

The national capital has recorded 14,35,083 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 11 2021, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 19:09 ist
A view of Gaffar Market to remain closed for 48 hours for flouting Covid norms in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi on Sunday reported 53 Covid-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and three more deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The national capital has recorded 14,35,083 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. Over 14.09 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll stands at 25,015.

On Saturday, the city had recorded 76 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa

Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

Sirisha Bandla: Breaking boundaries beyond earth

Sirisha Bandla: Breaking boundaries beyond earth

17 years after Virgin Galactic, Branson bound for space

17 years after Virgin Galactic, Branson bound for space

 