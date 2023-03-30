17 flights diverted from Delhi airport over bad weather

Delhi airport sees 17 flight diversions due to bad weather

These flights were diverted to Lucknow, Jaipur and Dehradun, an airport official said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2023, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 21:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

As many as 17 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Thursday evening due to bad weather in the national capital.

These flights were diverted to Lucknow, Jaipur and Dehradun, an airport official said.

Also Read | 17 passengers left behind at Vijayawada airport as flight to Kuwait leaves early

Thunderstorms with light rains lashed parts of the national capital.

The official said that out of the 17 flights diverted from the Delhi airport, 8 flights each were diverted to Lucknow and Jaipur while one was diverted to Dehradun.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bad weather
Delhi Airport
flights diverted
Airlines
Aviation
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

 