Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal greets people on Republic Day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, saluting the "commitment and struggles of farmers, corona warriors and soldiers of the country".

In a video message, Kejriwal said that glimpses of the great Republic of India and the strength of its unity was witnessed on various occasions in the last one year.

"We saw doctors and nurses serving people putting their own lives at risk, we saw sanitation workers maintaining cleanliness, brave soldiers safeguarding the country and we saw the commitment and struggle of our annadatas serving the people of this great Republic amid the biggest pandemic in the history of human race."

He said entire India salutes these "true servers" of the country, staying firm in the difficult times.

"With new hopes and aspirations, congratulations to you all on the 72nd anniversary of the largest Republic of the world," said the chief minister.