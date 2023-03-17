Delhi court extends Sisodia's ED custody by 5 more days

Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 more days in excise case

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 17 2023, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 16:01 ist
AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's ED custody by five more days in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy in the national capital.

More to follow....

Manish Sisodia
Delhi
AAP
Enforcement Directorate
ED
India News

