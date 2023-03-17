Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 more days in excise case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's ED custody by five more days in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy in the national capital.
More to follow....
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US
World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know
India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos
Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered
UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'
B'luru railway murder: Woman killed by husband’s kin
Oscars welcome, but what do they signal?