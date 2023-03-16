CBI files case against Manish Sisodia over Delhi 'Feedback Unit' case

The CBI has registered a fresh corruption case against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others over alleged irregularities in Delhi government's 'Feedback Unit'.
Last month, the Centre had cleared the way for registering a new case against the AAP leader by giving sanction for prosecution to the CBI in a case related to alleged collection of "political intelligence" through a Delhi government department.
The CBI had said it found during its preliminary inquiry that the Feedback Unit (FBU), set up by the Delhi government to check corruption, allegedly collected "political intelligence" and the agency recommended that an FIR be registered against Sisodia.
The Aam Aadmi Party dispensation had proposed setting up the FBU in 2015 to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and also to do "trap cases", the CBI said.
The unit started functioning in 2016 with a provision of Rs 1 crore for secret service expenditure, it said.
More to follow...
