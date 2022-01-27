Delhi eases Covid-19 restrictions; schools to remain shut

Delhi on Thursday eased some of its Covid-19 restrictions, lifting the weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops.

The night curfew will continue and weddings can be held with a maximum of 200 guests or 50 per cent capacity.

The occupancy for bars, restaurants, cinema halls and government offices has been capped at 50 per cent capacity, news agency ANI reported.

Schools, however, will remain closed in the national capital and the issue of their reopening will be discussed in next DDMA meeting.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that Delhi's Covid situation is improving and the capital will likely see less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10 per cent.

More to follow...

