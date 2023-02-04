Delhi govt gears up for G20 Summit, asks Centre for funds

The Delhi government is set to revamp the national capital for the G20 summit at a cost of around Rs 927.47 crore, with help from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) along with other major departments.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, asking for a grant of funds for special development work for the G20 summit. Sisodia said it will not be easy for the Delhi government to spend an extra Rs 927 crore from its limited resources for the G20 summit preparations.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the Delhi government will extend full cooperation to the Centre for successfully hosting the G20 summit.

The PWD said it will require Rs 448.37 crore for the beautification of Delhi's airport road and Pragati Maidan. Meanwhile, the MCD will require Rs 249.34 crore, Irrigation and Food Control (I&FC) Rs 73.69 crore and the Department of Tourism Rs 71.56 crore, according to a report in The Indian Express.

“As a large number of roads, especially key arterial roads and flyovers that connect the airport and Pragati Maidan, where the Summit will take place, are under the purview of the event, we have already started work on the ground to enhance the capital’s beauty in an aesthetic manner. The quality of roads will be improved with new and reflective signage boards; blackspots will be removed,” an official told IE.

The MCD will carry out a 15-day drive to remove temporary and permanent encroachment from footpaths in the national capital and will clear all kinds of waste from roads to beautify the city ahead of the G20 Summit in September, the civic body said on Saturday.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has issued directions to all officers to be ready for the driver that is slated to begin from Monday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in a statement. Under the drive, the body will also remove or rearrange overhead cables.

Officials responsible for various projects related to the Summit said they have been directed to adopt best practices and examples from previous G20 Summit hosts.

A flower festival, a mini-marathon and a food festival are among the activities planned by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) over the coming months during India's G20 presidency, an official said on Saturday.

A tulip festival will be organised on the lawns of Shanti Path later this month, while the G20 Flower Festival is planned for March 11 and 12 at the Central Park of Connaught Place.

The NDMC will also organise a mini marathon near India Gate on March 12. The G20 Food Festival will be organised either at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium or the Talkatora Stadium on February 11 and 12.

(With agency inputs)