Delhi High Court issues notice to JKLF leader Yasin Malik

The JKLF chief was awarded a life term by a trial court in a terror funding case last year

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 29 2023, 13:24 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 13:33 ist
JKLF leader Yasin Malik. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik. 

The notice was issued based on an appeal by the National Investigation Agency seeking death penalty for the JKLF leader in a terror funding case.

NIA on Friday approached the Delhi High Court seeking the death penalty for Malik, asserting that not giving capital punishment to such a "dreaded terrorist" will result in the miscarriage of justice. The JKLF chief was awarded a life term by a trial court in a terror funding case last year.

More to follow...

 

