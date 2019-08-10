Delhi man divorces wife through triple talaq, arrested

A man has been arrested in Delhi for divorcing his wife after pronouncing the word 'talaq' thrice, police said on Saturday.

The arrest was made after a complaint was lodged in north Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao police station on Friday.

The 29-year-old woman got married to Atir Shamim, a resident of Azad Market area, in November, 2011.

"On June 23, her husband pronounced talaq three times upon her and sent a fatwah on Whatsapp mentioning that triple talaq was pronounced," said Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

He has been booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, the officer said.

The law, which came into being last week, makes talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband void and illegal.