AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan 'bad character': Delhi Police

Delhi Police declares AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as 'bad character'

A total of 18 FIRs have been registered against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 13 2022, 17:50 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 17:50 ist
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi Police has declared Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan as a "bad character", according to an official document.

The proposal for declaring Khan as a "bad character" was sent on March 28 by the Jamia Nagar police station in the Southeast district and approved on March 30.

A total of 18 FIRs have been registered against him, the document stated.

According to the police, a person who has involvement in several cases, including that of murder and attempt to murder, and can disturb peace in an area is declared as a "bad character". Police keep an eye on such people.

Khan and five others were arrested on Thursday on the changes of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, hours after the Okhla MLA took part in a protest against an anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar area in southeast Delhi.

The anti-encroachment drive sparked violent protests and pelting of stones with locals alleging that many legal structures were bulldozed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey had said on Thursday, "An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Amanatullah Khan and five other supporters have been arrested for rioting and obstructing public servants in discharging their duty."

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amanatullah Khan
AAP
Aam Aadmi Party
India News
Indian Politics
Delhi

What's Brewing

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

How to delete personal information from Google Search

How to delete personal information from Google Search

Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you

Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you

DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Building prosperous villages

Building prosperous villages

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

 