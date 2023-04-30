Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers

A senior police official said that they will soon record the statements of the victims

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 16:17 ist
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to all seven women wrestlers who have lodged complaints against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the president of Wrestling Federation of India.

The Supreme Court had asked the Delhi Police to provide appropriate security to the victims who have levelled allegations against Singh.

The Delhi Police have also called all the women wrestlers to join the probe and get their 161 CrPC statement recorded so that they could decide the future course of action.

Also Read: Kejriwal extends support to protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Sources said that in a day or two the women wrestlers can come to Delhi Police's Connaught Place Police Station to get their statements recorded.

On Saturday, a copy of one of the two FIRs lodged against Singh was handed over to the top grapplers who are protesting at the Jantar Mantar here.

However, the copy of the other FIR registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has not been given to the wrestlers as it will be handed over to the victim's family, the police added.

A senior police official said that they will soon record the statements of the victims.

On Friday evening, police registered FIRs against the WFI president in response to the allegations made by the women wrestlers.

