Cops record 7 women wrestlers' statements against Brij

Delhi Police record statements of 7 women wrestlers in cases against WFI chief

The incidents mentioned in the FIRs allegedly took place between 2012 and 2022 at different places, including abroad

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 22:51 ist
Security personnel guard near the site of wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Police recorded the statements of seven women wrestlers in connection with the cases registered against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, officials said on Friday.

On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by the women wrestlers against Singh.

Also Read | WFI protest: Renowned wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat threatens to return medals

According to police, one of the cases against him was registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354D (stalking), while the other was registered under section 10 of the POCSO Act.

An official said they have recorded the statements of the wrestlers and an investigation is underway.

The incidents mentioned in the FIRs allegedly took place between 2012 and 2022 at different places, including abroad.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. A scuffle allegedly broke out between the wrestlers and some police personnel on Wednesday night.

