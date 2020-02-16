'Police must remain calm while dealing with miscreants'

Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with miscreants, says Union Home Minister Shah

Speaking at the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of Delhi Police, Shah called it one of the leading metropolitan police forces in the country and the world

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2020, 12:32pm ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2020, 12:33pm ist
The home minister paid homage to five Delhi Police personnel. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday suggested the Delhi Police to remain calm while dealing with those disrupting law and order.

Speaking at the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of Delhi Police, Shah called it one of the leading metropolitan police forces in the country and the world.

The home minister paid homage to five Delhi Police personnel who lost their lives in terror attack at Parliament building in 2001 and Inspector M C Sharma who died in the Batla House encounter against terrorists.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi Police
Amit Shah
Union Home Minister
Comments (+)
 