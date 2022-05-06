Delhi Police takes custody of BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

Delhi Police team takes custody of BJP leader Bagga in Kurukshetra, leaves for national capital

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police lodged a case of kidnapping after the leader's arrest

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 06 2022, 15:57 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 15:59 ist
A Delhi Police team reached Kurukshetra, took Bagga’s custody and left for the national capital. Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took the custody of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Kurukshetra from the Punjab cops, who had arrested him from his home in the national capital on Friday.

The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra’s Pipli, with a Haryana Police official saying they had information that Bagga was "forcibly" picked up from his residence.

A Delhi Police team reached Kurukshetra, took Bagga’s custody and left for the national capital, a Kurukshetra police official said over the phone.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police lodged a case of kidnapping after the leader's arrest.

On the other hand, the Punjab government moved the High Court here against the "detention" of its team in Kurukshetra and subsequent developments that followed.

Last month, the Punjab Police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

Delhi
India News
BJP
Haryana
AAP
Punjab

