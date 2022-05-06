Delhi Police team takes custody of BJP leader Bagga in Kurukshetra, leaves for national capital

In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took the custody of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Kurukshetra from the Punjab cops, who had arrested him from his home in the national capital on Friday.

The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra’s Pipli, with a Haryana Police official saying they had information that Bagga was "forcibly" picked up from his residence.

A Delhi Police team reached Kurukshetra, took Bagga’s custody and left for the national capital, a Kurukshetra police official said over the phone.

Also Read | Bagga arrest: Stopping Punjab cops in Haryana 'illegal detention', Mohali SSP tells Kurukshetra SP

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police lodged a case of kidnapping after the leader's arrest.

On the other hand, the Punjab government moved the High Court here against the "detention" of its team in Kurukshetra and subsequent developments that followed.

Last month, the Punjab Police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.