Delhi Police transfers 21 inspectors, cancels earlier order for 10

Delhi Police has reshuffled 21 Inspectors and given them new responsibilities with immediate effect while it cancelled its earlier transfer order for ten policemen.

According to an official order accessed by IANS on Tuesday, 13 areas -- CR Park, Pandav Nagar, Ranjit Nagar, Rithala Metro Station, Khyala, Raja Garden Metro Station, Nangloi Metro Station, Timarpur, Begampur, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Ind area, Kirti Nagar, Malviya Nagar and Delhi Police Academy will have new Inspectors.

As many as four Inspectors were transferred to the Security wing of the Delhi Police while one each was shifted to Economic Offence Wing, 3rd battalion DAP and the Traffic Department.

As per the order, the transfer of Inspectors Rajesh Sharma, Anil Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Sharma, Dinesh Kumar, Surender Singh, Vikram Singh Rathi, Sanjay Kumar Gupta and Bhanu Pratap, currently posted at Khyala, Shaheen Bagh, Malviya Nagar, Okhla Ind area, Kirti Nagar, Begampur, Timarpur, Sagarpur, Pandav Nagar and Ranjit Nagar, respectively, stands cancelled.

All the Inspectors were transferred last week except Insp Rajesh Sharma who received his transfer orders on September 20. The official order signed by ACP/CB Ritambara Prakash asked DCPs concerned to ensure compliance of the directions. "They should be relieved at-one with the direction to join their new assignments and report compliance to this Hdqrs. After relieving the above Inspectors, their ACRs must be recorded/reviewed on the same/next day," the order read.

The transfers are a part of a normal process and these rejigs are intended to bring more transparency and accountability in the system. The months of September and October also saw several transfers of the senior officials of the Delhi Police. Over 50 senior Indian Police Services officers were given new assignments in just two months.

