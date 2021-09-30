2 women in Pune rescued from clutches of trafficking

Delhi Police's anti-human trafficking unit rescues two women from Pune

The two women, along with eight others, had managed to escape after breaking open the window of the bathroom of a critical care centre in Dwarka in May

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 30 2021, 06:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 06:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Nearly five months after two women had escaped from a critical care centre here, the Delhi Police's anti-human trafficking unit of the Crime Branch rescued them from a red-light area in Pune, police said on Wednesday.

The two women, along with eight others, had managed to escape after breaking open the window of the bathroom of a critical care centre in Dwarka in May, they said.

These two are among the 13 women in their 20s who were rescued from GB road in Kamla Market in March and were later lodged at a critical care centre in Dwarka, as per orders of the Child Welfare Committee, the police said.

With the help of a mobile number, the police managed to ascertain the whereabouts of these two women and later managed to trace one of them, a resident of Nepal, from Pune on the night of September 26 and on the same day, another woman (25) was also rescued from there, said a senior police officer.

Both the women were brought to Delhi and medically examined. Their statements have been recorded and the two women are now lodged in Nirmal Chhaya, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj.

A letter has also been written to the Department of Women and Children to look into proper rehabilitation of the two women, she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

New Delhi
Human trafficking
Violence against women
Pune
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

More coal projects to double B'luru pollution in 10 yrs

More coal projects to double B'luru pollution in 10 yrs

India assured of maiden medal in Asian TT Championships

India assured of maiden medal in Asian TT Championships

Cambodia dogs train to sniff out coronavirus

Cambodia dogs train to sniff out coronavirus

Tax case witness defrauds truck drivers as GST officer

Tax case witness defrauds truck drivers as GST officer

Kelly conviction, a measure of justice for Black women

Kelly conviction, a measure of justice for Black women

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

End of the Merkel era in Germany

End of the Merkel era in Germany

 