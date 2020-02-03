Delhi polls: Triangular warfare as BJP, Cong, AAP spar

Delhi polls: Triangular warfare as BJP, Cong, AAP spar

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 03 2020, 07:37am ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2020, 07:37am ist
Credit: DH Cartoon (Sajith Kumar)

The battle for Delhi can best be said to be a fight for a memorable past, to improve present day reality and a promise for a better future. These are the recurring themes one gets to hear on the campaign trail as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeks a repeat mandate showcasing the achievements of his five-year rule.

Read more here.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Congress
BJP
Aam Aadmi Party
Arvind Kejriwal
Sheila Dikshit
Cartoon
Comments (+)
 