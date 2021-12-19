Delhi records maximum temperature of 19.2 degree Celsius, three notches below normal

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while the minimum was logged at 4.6 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest so far, according to the IMD.

The relative humidity oscillated between 39 per cent and 85 per cent, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies with shallow fog on Monday morning and cold wave conditions at isolated places across the national capital.

The minimum and the maximum temperatures are likely to settle around four degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday, it said.

On Saturday, Delhi witnessed its first 'cold day' of the season as chilly northwesterly winds swept through the city, bringing the minimum temperature down to six degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 17.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal and lowest of this season so far.

According to the IMD, when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees below normal, it is said to be a 'cold day'.

On Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 280 at 7 PM which falls in the 'poor' category. The AQI in Faridabad stood at 228, Ghaziabad 244, Greater Noida 170, Gurugram 214 and Noida 218.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

