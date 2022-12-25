Delhi records minimum temp at 5.3 degrees Celsius

Delhi records minimum temperature at 5.3 degrees Celsius

Some places experienced cold wave conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 25 2022, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 11:49 ist
Fog covers the city on a winter evening, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The minimum temperature settled at 5.3 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Sunday, three notches below the season's average, the weather office at Safdarjung said.

The relative humidity was 97 per cent and visibility at 600 metres at 8:30 am, it said.

It was a partly cloudy sky in the morning with moderate fog enveloping the city. Some places experienced cold wave conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department said.

The temperature at the Ridge was three degrees Celsius while in Ayanagar, it was 3.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Delhi
Winter
fog
India News

What's Brewing

Candied peels of wonder

Candied peels of wonder

B'luru church turns to bamboo for ecofriendly X'mas

B'luru church turns to bamboo for ecofriendly X'mas

DH Toon | What's happening inside China?

DH Toon | What's happening inside China?

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

The cycle of alcohol addiction

The cycle of alcohol addiction

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

 