Delhi registers 89 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Delhi registers 89 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate 0.12%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2021, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 17:32 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The national capital reported 89 cases of Covid-19 and four deaths on Sunday as the positivity rate dipped to 0.12 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

Delhi has so far recorded 14,33,934 coronavirus cases. Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered while the death toll stands at 24,965.

On Saturday, the city reported 85 Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily count this year, with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and nine deaths.

Check out DH latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

Over the rainbow

Over the rainbow

Break the sweet addiction

Break the sweet addiction

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

 