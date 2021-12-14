Delhi reports 4 new Omicron cases, tally reaches 6

Four new cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been reported in Delhi, taking the total tally in the national capital to six, Health Minister Satyendra Jain announced on Tuesday.

The six patients have been detected at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital, which has been dedicated for the treatment of Omicron patients.

Of the six, a 37-year-old from Ranchi, who was the first Omicron patient in Delhi, has been discharged, Jain said, adding that the remaining five are all stable with mild symptoms.

The Delhi Health Minister went on to say Jain a total of 74 foreign returnees have been admitted to the LNJP so far, out of which 36 have been discharged.

"Out of total 38 admitted in the hospital, 35 have tested positive for Covid and five of these Omicron positive and three are suspected."

He said the Omicron infection is under control in Delhi, and there has been no locally transmitted cases in the community so far.

"Our preparation against Omicron is absolutely complete. We all need to follow the Covid appropriate behaviour," Jain added.

