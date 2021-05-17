Delhi sees 4,524 Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 5

Delhi reports 4,524 new Covid cases, positivity rate dips to 8.42%

The Covid-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2021, 17:07 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 18:39 ist
Health workers attend Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall isolation centre, in New Delhi, Monday, May 17, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The national capital reported 4,524 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 5, and 340 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dipped to 8.42 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government.

The Covid-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 24, saying the gains made so far in combating coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.      

At 8.42 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 9 when it stood at 7.8 per cent. The number of new infections is the lowest since April 5 when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to government data.        

However, the lesser number of fresh cases on Monday came from a relatively smaller number of tests -- 53,756-- conducted on Sunday. 

Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

