Delhi riots: 14-day judicial custody for Sharjeel Imam

Delhi riots: Court sends Sharjeel Imam to 14-days judicial custody in UAPA case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 03 2020, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 19:36 ist
JNU student Sharjeel Imam. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Delhi court Wednesday sent JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law -- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, to judicial custody for 14 days in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

Imam was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on August 25 for allegedly being part of a “premeditated conspiracy” in connection to the riots during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat sent him to jail after he was produced before the court through video conferencing.

The court had earlier sent him to police custody for three days.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
UAPA
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Citizenship Amendment Act

What's Brewing

Can I get coronavirus twice?

Can I get coronavirus twice?

Scientists find gravity-defying levitating liquid

Scientists find gravity-defying levitating liquid

John Wick — The one who hacked Modi's Twitter account

John Wick — The one who hacked Modi's Twitter account

Realme 7, 7 Pro with 64MP quad-camera launched in India

Realme 7, 7 Pro with 64MP quad-camera launched in India

 