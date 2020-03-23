Delhi sees dip in pollution as lockdown put into effect, minimum temp settles at 16.4 deg C

The national capital recorded a dip in pollution levels on Monday, as a large number of vehicles remained off the roads due to a lockdown imposed by the city government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the city's overall air quality index at 9 am stood at 112, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

"Though the wind speed is not favourable, pollution levels are comparatively low because a large number of vehicles are not plying," a CPCB official said.

Employees of private companies and non-essential government services have been asked to work from home in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi's borders have also been sealed, restricting traffic from surrounding areas. Markets, barring grocery stores, chemists and milk booths, malls and schools are shut till March 31.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum is likely to touch the 30 degrees Celsius-mark.

The India Meteorological Department said light rains are expected in the national capital on Wednesday due to a fresh western disturbance.

The city has already recorded 101.9 mm rainfall so far this month, the highest ever in March.