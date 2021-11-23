Delhi to get 15 dedicated police stations for cybercrime

The Delhi Police will set up a dedicated police station in each of its 15 police districts to tackle cybercrime cases, according to a gazette notification issued by the Delhi Home Department.

The department said the move was necessary to inquire and investigate cases, adding it will facilitate the extension of better police assistance to the public. Email frauds, social media crimes, mobile app related crimes, business email compromise, data theft, ransomware, net banking/ATM frauds, call frauds, insurance fraud, lottery scam, bitcoin scams, cheating cases, online transaction frauds, gift card frauds, sextortion and phishing-vishing frauds, among others, have been in the rise in the national capital.

The police stations will be set in the east, north-east, south, south-east, south-west, west, outer, central, north, north-west, Shahdara, Rohini, New Delhi, Dwarka and outer north districts. According to the notification, these stations will have jurisdiction over the entire police district where they are set up.

The Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police is a specialised unit that handles all complex and sensitive cases of cybercrime, including those in which women and children have been victimised.

The cell is equipped with a state-of-the-art cyber lab, having cyber forensic capabilities, such as extraction of deleted data from hard disks and mobile phones, imaging and hash value calculation, forensic servers, portable forensic tools for on-site examinations, facility to extract data from the latest Android and iOS phones as well as Chinese phones.

As part of the current plan, the Delhi Police will set up a similar cyber lab in each of the 15 police districts of the national capital.

