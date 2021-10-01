Delhi University releases first cut-off for UG courses — Check here

Delhi University's Jesus and Mary College and Hansraj College on Friday pegged the cut-offs for some courses at 100 per cent while the marks required for other subjects also saw an increase from last year.

Jesus and Mary College (JMC) has pegged the cut-off for BA (Hons) Psychology at 100 per cent for those who do not include the subject while calculating their best of four percentage.

The cut-off for students who will include the subject in their best of four subjects (BFS) marks is 99 per cent. Last year, the cut-off for Psychology (Hons) was 99.5 per cent if the subject was not included in BFS or if a student had scored less than 85 per cent in the subject, while for the others it was 98.5 per cent.

To get into BSc (Hons) Computer Science at Hansraj College, student require cent per cent marks, a significant increase from last year when a student needed 97.25 per cent to get into the course.

Also Read | Expect higher cut-offs this year, college principals tell DU aspirants

For those who wish to study BA (Hons) Political Science at JMC and will not include it while calculating their BFS, the minimum requirement would be 99.75 per cent and for the other aspirants it would be 97.75 per cent.

The cut-off for Political Science (Hons) was 99 per cent in 2020.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics is 98.5 per cent while the marks required to get into BA (Hons) English are 99 per cent for Commerce Stream students and 97 per cent for Humanities and Science stream students.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics was 99.75 per cent if the subject was not included in BFS and vice-versa, it was 97.75 per cent. The cut-off for getting into BA (Hons) English was 98 per cent for Commerce Stream students, 96.5 per cent, respectively.

The cut-offs for B.Com (Hons) and B.Com stand at 98 per cent and 97.25, respectively, while for BA (Hons) Sociology the cut-off is 98.5 per cent without including Sociology in BFS and 96.5 per cent if it is included in BFS.

The cut-off for Political Science (Hons) was 99 per cent in 2020 while for B.Com (Hons) and B.Com it was 96.75 per cent and 96.5 per cent, respectively. The cut-offs for B.Com and B.Com (Hons) have seen a significant increase this year.

Hansraj College has kept the cut-offs for BA(Hons) Economics, BSc (Hons) Physics and B.Com (Hons) at 99.75 per cent, 99.66 per cent and 99.75 per cent, respectively.

Last year, the cut-offs for these subjects stood at 98.75 per cent (Economics), 98.33 per cent (Physics) and 99.25 per cent, respectively.

Students require at least 99 per cent to be eligible for admission to BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) History, BSc (Hons) Chemistry, BSc (Hons) Electronics, BSc (Hons) Geology, BSc (Hons)Mathematics, BSc (Hons) Zoology and BSc Physical Science.

Last year, the cut-off for English (Hons) and History (Hons) was 98 per cent and 97.5 per cent, respectively while for BSc (Hons) Chemistry, BSc (Hons) Electronics, BSc (Hons) Geology, BSc (Hons) Mathematics, the cut-offs were 97 per cent, 98 per cent, 97.66 per cent, 96.75 per cent and 96.66 per cent, respectively.

Students required 96.66 per cent to get into BSc (Hons) Zoology and BSc Physical Science at the college.

Other colleges that have released their cut-offs are Deshbandhu College, Aryabhatta College and College of Vocational Studies.

Delhi University will release the first cut-off list later in the day with college principals saying that the cut-offs are going to soar higher this year than the last time with over 70,000 students scoring above 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams.

Check out latest videos from DH: