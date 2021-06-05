Delhi Unlock: What's allowed and what's not

With the Covid-19 positivity rate dropping below one per cent in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started unlocking parts of Delhi, which has been under a strict lockdown since April 20.

The Delhi Metro will operate at 50 per cent capacity and markets and malls in the national capital will open on an odd-even basis from June 7, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday as he announced further relaxations in lockdown.

The existing lockdown in Delhi, which was to end at 5 AM on Monday, will be extended further but several relaxations will be allowed, Kejriwal said during an online briefing.

Read more: Delhi markets to open on odd-even basis from June 7; metro to run at 50% capacity

Here are some of the things that will be allowed and some that will be not allowed in the coming days:

> Government and private offices will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent attendance. Markets and malls will be allowed to open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm.

> All standalone (single) shops and all neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes will be permitted to open on all days without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods/ services. However, the timings of such shops dealing with non-essential goods/ services will be between 10 am to 8 pm.

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal discusses preparations for possible third wave of Covid-19

> Transportation by Delhi Metro will be allowed with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity of metro coach.

> Delivery of all types of goods through ecommerce will be allowed on production of valid I-card issued by the employer/firm/company.

> Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, like wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitiser, maintaining health hygiene, no spitting, no consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco etc. must be maintained in all government and private offices, malls, markets, market complexes, standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops etc. If the appropriate behaviour is not maintained by any office or shop, then the said institution will be liable to be closed because of public health hazard and the owner of the office or the shopkeeper will also be liable for criminal prosecution under the relevant laws

> Delhi Police will put an adequate number of pickets to prevent unnecessary movement of people on roads during curfew. The police will also ensure that the movement of individuals and vehicles should be allowed strictly as per the guidelines protocols prescribed in the curfew order.

> If anyone violates the Covid-19 guidelines, the person will be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws.

> E-pass possessed by a person for movement regarding essential and permitted activities during night/weekend curfew or the aforesaid curfew periods shall remain valid during the curfew period